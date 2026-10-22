NYT Confirms El Sayed’s Letter Tying Him to the Muslim Brotherhood

After several paragraphs of rhetorical sneering at Mike Rogers, The New York Times basically confirmed Jon Levine’s reporting at The Washington Free Beacon. The report published yesterday in the Times tied Abdul El Sayed, the Democratic senatorial candidate, to the Muslim Brotherhood with a 2012 open letter El Sayed signed.

This is the key section of the Times article:

The questions that Mr. Rogers is pushing about Dr. El-Sayed’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood relate in part to an open letter he signed in 2012.

That letter, which Dr. El-Sayed signed while he was in medical school, asked Mohamed Morsi, who was then the new Egyptian president from a party that represented the political wing of the Muslim Brotherhood, to “purge the media and police” of supporters of the dictatorship that had been toppled during the Arab Spring. (Mr. Morsi, Egypt’s first democratically elected president, established good working relations with the United States.)

While they obviously support radical Islamist El Sayed for the Senate, they do reveal that important fact which Mr. Levine wrote about. Former Egyptian President Morsi, also supported by Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, was a radical Muslim Brotherhood operative.

The Muslim Brotherhood has an unofficial manifesto that reveals their plan to take over the United States. If you read the plan, you will see that they are ahead of schedule.

The Muslim Brotherhood is a terrorist organization and is branded as such by Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Russia, Syria, USA, Argentina, Kenya, and Germany. The UK has acknowledged the danger the Brotherhood poses.

El-Sayed’s campaign denied any connection to the Muslim Brotherhood despite his strong family ties. When reporters asked him recently, he barely disavowed it and then snapped back condescendingly.

The NY Times said his campaign aides declined to answer questions about the 2012 letter.

El Sayed still won’t answer questions about his 2012 letter.

Seems important! — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 21, 2026

Mr. Levine wrote at the Beacon:

At least six men who joined Abdul El-Sayed in signing a notorious 2012 letter calling for a Muslim Brotherhood “purge” of the media and police have also donated handsomely to his two runs for office, mostly to his current Senate campaign, records reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon show.

The total haul from his fellow brotherhood backers was at least $25,850, according to the records.

It is a mystery to me why any American would vote for Abdul El Sayed with all the evidence on his radical Islamist and communist views. Some people probably just can’t believe it and think it’s a conspiracy theory. We can thank the media for the misinformation.

Image: Wikimedia Commons