Major U.S. banks are responding to intrusions in which unauthorized third-party AI agents accessed customer digital banking accounts using credentials users willingly provided.

The problem is that the users are falling for it.

Major institutions affected by the intrusion include JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, Citi, and Charles Schwab.

Customers are sharing their private usernames and passwords with third-party artificial intelligence agents and assistant tools to automate financial tasks.

It is not traditional cyber-hacking; however, the practice violates standard bank terms of service because financial institutions require human users to sign in directly. Some of these AI agents also attempted unauthorized or independent actions inside the accounts.

Morgan Stanley and Citi have begun actively blocking or restricting third-party AI agents from logging in or transacting.

JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America are restricting access and warning customers that sharing login credentials breaks safety rules.

Banks are generally moving toward read-only access models or outright bans, and consumer liability protections may not cover losses caused by third-party agents using shared credentials.

If you use any financial apps or third-party tools that ask for your online banking login, you might want to revoke their access or check your bank’s security settings.

Image: AI Grok