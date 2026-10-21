NYC’s Budget- Largest in the Nation- Is Larger Than Most States

NYC’s spending is rising far faster than revenues, with recent budgets showing multi‑billion‑dollar jumps and structural pressures critics call a “resource curse”—while the current mayor’s plan claims to balance the books through savings and taxing the rich. Under the new mayor, it will keep skyrocketing.

The New York City budget of about $159 billion is built on the bloated pandemic budget, and it is outstripping inflation by four times. Despite that, the mayor’s budget will increase by 22.6% for bad, far-left policies.

New York City alone spends more money than the entire state of Florida, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, New Jersey, and North Carolina. It is larger than most STATES.

According to the New York City Council, New York City’s budget is $159 billion. That is the largest municipal budget in the U.S. in FY 2026.

Blue states’ spending includes paying off welfare recipients, people here illegally, cronies, and donors. It threatens the entire nation. Once the Dominoes start falling, they all fall.