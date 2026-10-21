Islamist Abdul El Sayed Says Israel’s Not Our Friend

We don’t have many friends, but Israel is one of them. However, radical Islamist Abdul El Saye, who is tied to the Muslim Brotherhood, told an ABC News reporter that Israel is the bully and gossip on the playground.

The Michigan senatorial candidate said Israel is not our friend. He is using anti-Israel propaganda that claims President Trump went into Iran for Israel to advance his own propaganda.

Islamist communist Abdul El Sayed sat down for an interview with Linsey Davis of ABC News to tell her Israel is not our friend.

Davis: So you don’t consider Israel to be an American ally?

El-Sayed: An ally that takes your money to push you into wars you shouldn’t be fighting is not an ally. I mean, do you have kids?

Davis: I do.

El-Sayed: And if your kid has a friend who keeps bumming off their money and then talks about them behind their back and then gets them into fights with other friends, what would you tell your kid to do with that friend? You’d probably tell them maybe it’s not actually your friend. I think it’s time for us to realize that Israel is not actually our friend.

Davis offered no pushback, as El Sayed used his condescending metaphor to spread his belief system.

He Doesn’t Answer Probing Questions

At least he revealed himself. Usually, he hides what he is thinking and will never answer a probing question.

El-Sayed becomes defensive and diverts questions he doesn’t want to answer with an aggressive question of his own. He launches into ad hominem attacks.

On Saturday, an audience member asked El-Sayed whether he would “disavow the Muslim Brotherhood.”

“Sure. Yeah, absolutely,” the candidate responded. Then he asked, “Why are you asking the question?” Naturally, it’s obvious why. El Sayed’s father-in-law, sister-in-law, mother, and half-sister appear to be Muslim Brotherhood. However, he’s suggesting it was Islamophobic to ask a logical question he has repeatedly refused to answer.

In an October debate with his opponent, Mike Rogers, the moderator pressed El-Sayed on who the greater threat was: Iran or Israel. El-Sayed wouldn’t answer the simple question, which was an answer in itself.

Moderator Rick Albin of WOOD TV8 in Grand Rapids: Who do you think is a bigger threat to the United States? Israel or Iran? You have 60 seconds.

El-Sayed: And again, Rick, I’m just going to say that that’s a ridiculous hypothetical.

Albin: I’ll ask one last time. Israel or Iran?

El-Sayed: That’s again a ridiculous question. I think both of them have proven dangerous in their own way.

In May, he struggled to answer the question of whether or not Israel should be a Jewish state. He said, “Olivia, I’d love to take the question, actually. What do you mean by Jewish state? If you can’t define the question, I’m not going to answer your question.”

Who is our friend then? The Muslim Brotherhood?

Image: Pexels Marcus Spiske