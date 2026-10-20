To Those Who Haven’t Gotten the News, Democrats Are Bolsheviks

In case you missed it, Democrats are now communists. The Democratic Party is no longer recognizable. They opened our borders, want to tax us into oblivion, destroy our Bill of Rights, and want illegal aliens to vote, deciding the policies that will run our lives.

GOP Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain (R-MI-09) told Sean Hannity last night on a Fox News town hall that Democrats are hiding their true character.

“I don’t even call them Democrats anymore; it’s the Communist Party,” McClain said.

“They want to pack the Supreme Court, they want to abolish the police, they want to let people out of prisons.”

Democrats also want to take down capitalism, the Electoral College, abolish ICE, put in universal everything, and spread all our wealth around.

They definitely don’t want a fair election, which is the reason for their contempt for voter ID. Not wanting a secure vote is third-world communism.

Take California, for example…

In deep blue California, 28 illegal aliens registered to vote and are now charged for voting.

One of those arrested is Kamlesh Shah, a 67-year-old green card holder in Sacramento. He allegedly voted illegally despite not being a U.S. citizen.

Shah, an Indian national, allegedly registered to vote on Election Day in November 2024 and voted that day. Shah said he has been in the United States for 30 years and thought he was eligible to vote because he has a Real ID.

When asked if he was ever told he was ineligible to vote, Shah said, “No, nobody told me. See, that’s very confusing because when I went there, the office there — the election officer over there — didn’t say anything about it. He just asked for my ID and my number.”

The 28 are on a list of 20,000 illegal aliens who registered to vote.

Los Angeles election officials admitted in federal court they have no way to verify citizenship when people register to vote. It’s an honor system. That should surprise no one. The Bolsheviks are in charge.