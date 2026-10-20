Fairfax County Put Criminal Aliens Back on the Street

The House Judiciary Committee investigated Fairfax County, Virginia’s sanctuary policies. An interim report indicates that the County ignored at least 1,670 ICE detainers between 2023 and 2025. Instead, the County officials released the criminal illegal aliens back into the community.

Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano treated illegal alien defendants differently than similarly situated American citizens. He refused to prosecute or significantly reduced charges for criminal illegal aliens to shield them from deportation or any immigration consequences.

In more than 100 cases, Descano almost never pursued certain cases against illegal aliens, including DUIs, felony drug possession, felony grand larceny, shoplifting, fraud, trespassing, destruction of property, and assault of a law enforcement officer.

One case he did prosecute included an illegal alien charged with felony child rape/carnal knowledge of a child. The charges were dropped to misdemeanor “consensual sex with a child,” and he was offered a 90-day suspended jail sentence.

Descano dropped more than 50 charges against a serial fraudster from China and allowed multiple illegal aliens charged with malicious wounding, strangulation, and assault and battery to “escape accountability and reoffend.”

Multiply this by the many sanctuary jurisdictions in the United States, especially those ruled by Soros DAs.

Descano misled Congress during congressional testimony.

Of course he did. One thing is certain. Governor Abigail Spanberger won’t care enough to acknowledge the report.

Descano is considered a Soros-funded prosecutor.

It is a challenge for the federal government to deal with criminal illegal aliens when the government officials are also criminals.

Image: Pexels Ron Lach