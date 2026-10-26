Fat Elephant

Fat Elephant

JIm Comey Charged for Leaking National Secrets

M Dowling

The Department of Justice charged former FBI Director James Comey with allegedly transmitting national defense information and conspiring to transmit it, according to court documents made public on Monday.

Comey, who launched the FBI probe into purported Russian election interference in 2016, now faces his third federal case, according to an NBC News report.

The outlet reported that Comey has not been indicted, and that his attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the charges.

The Department filed a waiverless criminal information to toll the statute of limitations on allegations involving former FBI Director Comey. Filing a criminal information to toll the statute of limitations is a widely recognized federal-court practice and has been approved by multiple Circuit Courts of Appeals. This is an ongoing criminal investigation, and we will not comment further.

In other words, it’s criminal information under investigation. They’re paying the toll to keep the statute of limitations from hampering the probe.

The complaint alleged that Comey told an unnamed individual to “disclose national defense information to a reporter for a national news publication,” CNBC reported.

The information matches a leak in The New York Times.

This is the third time Comey has been charged.

Karma

 

Image: Wikimedia Commons

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