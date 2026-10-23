Two Former FBI Officials Charged Over Hunter Laptop Lies

The Justice Department has charged two former FBI officials with lying to Congress about questions regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop, according to U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro.

At least 51 intelligence officials, mostly retired, pretended they didn’t know the Hunter laptop was real. They signed a letter to that effect. These two men are a start.

She said in a post on X that two former senior FBI officials, Nikki Floris, 46, and Bradley Benavides, 56, were charged Friday with lying to Congress about their roles on the Foreign Influence Task Force during the 2020 election, specifically the FBI’s Hunter Biden investigations.

She wrote that one claimed to have learned about the investigation into former President Joe Biden’s son from Wikipedia, even though evidence showed “their involvement in helping shape the public narrative about Hunter Biden’s laptop right before the election.”

Both are charged with one count of lying to Congress.

Someone needs to go down for the lies about the Hunter laptop when they knew it was real and used it to affect an election, but these two men are small in the scheme of things. I hope they can reach the people in charge who caused this.

The New York Post had the courage to publish the story and was hounded, degraded, and ostracized for it. Then it was buried, and the rest of the media and the intelligence officials lied about it.

Attorney General Todd Blanche and U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro are working hard to keep people accountable.

Image: Wikimedia Commons