The USA Allows Training Sessions to Overthrow the USA

The Revolutionary Communists of America are now training youth to overthrow America. The RevComs believe in a one-party state with no limits on power. The Democratic Party is absorbing these people, and they share the same goal: one-party rule. Democrats who don’t want this are silent and perhaps resigned. They can’t control the radical left.

I do believe this is why millions of uneducated and unvetted foreign men were allowed to enter the USA under the previous administration. They will be far more malleable and susceptible to this type of revolution.

We need to resurrect Joe McCarthy or find out why our politicians are allowing this. These people are insurgents, traitors to this country.

To drive the point home, I am linking to the videos and including an audio clip of seemingly normal, fresh-faced young people promoting the training sessions. They no longer look like freaks. They’re learning.

Short audio:

The greatest danger is that they are attracting young idealists who don’t know the history of communism, but are looking for something to believe in.

The young woman in the clip is using the billionaire-hate and anti-capitalism mantra.

Capitalism has done more for the most people than any economic system in history. It’s brought many out of poverty and has the potential to do more. The destruction of the middle class is due to far-left policies, not capitalism.

Here is another clip: an attractive young woman bouncily invites a young man to join them.

The Revolutionary Communist Party of America is a fringe, cult-like party under the spell of its leader, Bob Avakian. He is their Lenin or Mao. While they are mostly street performers, don’t underestimate their importance in the Red-Green Alliance.

While they are the fringiest of the fringe, they believe in violence, and they are part of this dangerous movement.

France Is Getting Worse; USA Is Next

The State Department warns that antifascist groups in France are planning to participate in a “potentially more confrontational protest” this weekend as the right-wing National Rally holds its political convention just days after widespread riots overwhelmed police and exposed major security failures.

As party leader Marine Le Pen prepares for the gathering on Oct. 24–25 in Orléans, France, an internal document Fox News Digital obtained warns that opponents plan more demonstrations near the convention venue.

The left wants to damage or destroy Le Pen. They accuse her of being a Nazi. She is not.

Two of our NFL teams are supposed to go to Paris this month; the Steelers and the Saints are set to play in Paris on October 25th. Some players don’t want to go.

Many in the media are warning that the USA is next. I do believe the left will riot to sway the midterms toward Democrats.

Back the GOP and make it great again!

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