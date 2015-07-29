Fat Elephant

Fat Elephant

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DOJ Court Filing Identifies Ilhan Omar as Ilhan Nur Said Elmi (Her Brother’s Name)
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DOJ Court Filing Identifies Ilhan Omar as Ilhan Nur Said Elmi (Her Brother’s Name)
M DowlingM Dowling October 21, 2026
There Is a Way to Beat the Statute of Limitations in the Omar Case
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There Is a Way to Beat the Statute of Limitations in the Omar Case
Chief Two Guns White Calf Descendants Want the Redskins Name Restored
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Chief Two Guns White Calf Descendants Want the Redskins Name Restored

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There Is a Way to Beat the Statute of Limitations in the Omar Case
There Is a Way to Beat the Statute of Limitations in the Omar Case
October 21, 2026
Chief Two Guns White Calf Descendants Want the Redskins Name Restored
Chief Two Guns White Calf Descendants Want the Redskins Name Restored
October 21, 2026
If Democrats Regain Power, Elon Musk Is a No. 1 Target
If Democrats Regain Power, Elon Musk Is a No. 1 Target
October 21, 2026
Do Guns Make Homes Less Safe? We Have the Answer
Do Guns Make Homes Less Safe? We Have the Answer
October 21, 2026
The First President to Stop Global Scammers Preying on Americans
The First President to Stop Global Scammers Preying on Americans
October 21, 2026
American Imprisoned in Russia Heads Home & a Peace Deal Coming
American Imprisoned in Russia Heads Home & a Peace Deal Coming
October 21, 2026
The Curious Case of Amy Acton & a Mother’s Video
The Curious Case of Amy Acton & a Mother’s Video
October 21, 2026
Governor Newsom’s Chilling Anti-Free Speech Bill
Governor Newsom’s Chilling Anti-Free Speech Bill
October 21, 2026
Islamist Abdul El Sayed Says Israel’s Not Our Friend
Islamist Abdul El Sayed Says Israel’s Not Our Friend
October 21, 2026
NYC’s Budget- Largest in the Nation- Is Larger Than Most States
NYC’s Budget- Largest in the Nation- Is Larger Than Most States
October 21, 2026
NYT & Nate Silver Included a Fake Pollster Pushing Democrats
NYT & Nate Silver Included a Fake Pollster Pushing Democrats
October 21, 2026
Fairfax County Put Criminal Aliens Back on the Street
Fairfax County Put Criminal Aliens Back on the Street
October 20, 2026
Fraud Cleanup: Nearly 200,000 Dead People Received Food Stamps
Fraud Cleanup: Nearly 200,000 Dead People Received Food Stamps
October 20, 2026
More Evidence Jack Smith Was Mapping the Entire GOP Apparatus
More Evidence Jack Smith Was Mapping the Entire GOP Apparatus
October 20, 2026
Democrat Joe Manchin Will Campaign for Susan Collins
Democrat Joe Manchin Will Campaign for Susan Collins
October 20, 2026
The Fight for the West Is Here: Scott Jennings
The Fight for the West Is Here: Scott Jennings
October 20, 2026
How The ‘Paul Revere Of The South’ Saved Virginia’s Founding Fathers
How The ‘Paul Revere Of The South’ Saved Virginia’s Founding Fathers
October 20, 2026
The USA Allows Training Sessions to Overthrow the USA
The USA Allows Training Sessions to Overthrow the USA
October 20, 2026
The Story of the White House
The Story of the White House
October 20, 2026
France Is a Blueprint, The Goal Is World Communism
France Is a Blueprint, The Goal Is World Communism
October 20, 2026
Elon Musk to Give a Share of SpaceX to the Nation’s Children
Elon Musk to Give a Share of SpaceX to the Nation’s Children
October 20, 2026
Comrade Slotkin Pulls the Victim Card After She Threatened the GOP
Comrade Slotkin Pulls the Victim Card After She Threatened the GOP
October 19, 2026
Susan Rice Told Us About the Planned “Accountability” Agenda
Susan Rice Told Us About the Planned “Accountability” Agenda
October 19, 2026
DSA’s Operational Plan to Take Down the Government
DSA’s Operational Plan to Take Down the Government
October 19, 2026
Investigation: They Can’t find Any Proof Ilhan’s Father Naturalized
Investigation: They Can’t find Any Proof Ilhan’s Father Naturalized
October 19, 2026
How Catholic Charities Gave Us Little Mogadishu
How Catholic Charities Gave Us Little Mogadishu
October 19, 2026
Supreme Court Rejects Khalid Sheik Mohammed’s Plea
Supreme Court Rejects Khalid Sheik Mohammed’s Plea
October 19, 2026
The War Against the West Is Real & It Is Us
The War Against the West Is Real & It Is Us
October 19, 2026
Dual Citizenship in the USA Could Be a Problem
Dual Citizenship in the USA Could Be a Problem
October 19, 2026
Good News! The Protests in Europe Are Mostly Peaceful
Good News! The Protests in Europe Are Mostly Peaceful
October 19, 2026
Oh, By the Way, Malibu Is Burning
Oh, By the Way, Malibu Is Burning
October 19, 2026
This Week in History: Oct. 19-25, 2026
This Week in History: Oct. 19-25, 2026
October 19, 2026
Ilhan & Husband Have a Phantom Investment Firm & a Winery With Empty Barrels
Ilhan & Husband Have a Phantom Investment Firm & a Winery With Empty Barrels
October 18, 2026
The Billion Dollar Obama Library Owes The Subcontractors Millions
The Billion Dollar Obama Library Owes The Subcontractors Millions
October 18, 2026
California Won’t Obey Federal Law on the 20,000 Noncitizen Voter Registrants
California Won’t Obey Federal Law on the 20,000 Noncitizen Voter Registrants
October 18, 2026
President Macron’s Awful Speech About the Mostly Peaceful Protests
President Macron’s Awful Speech About the Mostly Peaceful Protests
October 18, 2026
Abdul El Sayed’s Sister-in-Law Was on a Terror Watch List
Abdul El Sayed’s Sister-in-Law Was on a Terror Watch List
October 18, 2026
The Burning of France in Real Time: Limoges Falls
The Burning of France in Real Time: Limoges Falls
October 18, 2026
Just the Facts, Ma’am: a Database Including Owners of $1 Trump Hats
Just the Facts, Ma’am: a Database Including Owners of $1 Trump Hats
October 18, 2026

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