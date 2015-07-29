Breaking NewsDOJ Court Filing Identifies Ilhan Omar as Ilhan Nur Said Elm…There Is a Way to Beat the Statute of Limitations in the Oma…Chief Two Guns White Calf Descendants Want the Redskins Name…If Democrats Regain Power, Elon Musk Is a No. 1 Target HomeDOJ Court Filing Identifies Ilhan Omar as Ilhan Nur Said Elmi (Her Brother’s Name)M Dowling October 21, 2026HomeThere Is a Way to Beat the Statute of Limitations in the Omar CaseHomeChief Two Guns White Calf Descendants Want the Redskins Name Restored BreakingThere Is a Way to Beat the Statute of Limitations in the Omar Case October 21, 2026Chief Two Guns White Calf Descendants Want the Redskins Name Restored October 21, 2026If Democrats Regain Power, Elon Musk Is a No. 1 Target October 21, 2026Do Guns Make Homes Less Safe? We Have the Answer October 21, 2026The First President to Stop Global Scammers Preying on Americans October 21, 2026American Imprisoned in Russia Heads Home & a Peace Deal Coming October 21, 2026The Curious Case of Amy Acton & a Mother’s Video October 21, 2026Governor Newsom’s Chilling Anti-Free Speech Bill October 21, 2026Islamist Abdul El Sayed Says Israel’s Not Our Friend October 21, 2026NYC’s Budget- Largest in the Nation- Is Larger Than Most States October 21, 2026NYT & Nate Silver Included a Fake Pollster Pushing Democrats October 21, 2026Fairfax County Put Criminal Aliens Back on the Street October 20, 2026Fraud Cleanup: Nearly 200,000 Dead People Received Food Stamps October 20, 2026More Evidence Jack Smith Was Mapping the Entire GOP Apparatus October 20, 2026Democrat Joe Manchin Will Campaign for Susan Collins October 20, 2026The Fight for the West Is Here: Scott Jennings October 20, 2026How The ‘Paul Revere Of The South’ Saved Virginia’s Founding Fathers October 20, 2026The USA Allows Training Sessions to Overthrow the USA October 20, 2026The Story of the White House October 20, 2026France Is a Blueprint, The Goal Is World Communism October 20, 2026Elon Musk to Give a Share of SpaceX to the Nation’s Children October 20, 2026Comrade Slotkin Pulls the Victim Card After She Threatened the GOP October 19, 2026Susan Rice Told Us About the Planned “Accountability” Agenda October 19, 2026DSA’s Operational Plan to Take Down the Government October 19, 2026Investigation: They Can’t find Any Proof Ilhan’s Father Naturalized October 19, 2026How Catholic Charities Gave Us Little Mogadishu October 19, 2026Supreme Court Rejects Khalid Sheik Mohammed’s Plea October 19, 2026The War Against the West Is Real & It Is Us October 19, 2026Dual Citizenship in the USA Could Be a Problem October 19, 2026Good News! The Protests in Europe Are Mostly Peaceful October 19, 2026Oh, By the Way, Malibu Is Burning October 19, 2026This Week in History: Oct. 19-25, 2026 October 19, 2026Ilhan & Husband Have a Phantom Investment Firm & a Winery With Empty Barrels October 18, 2026The Billion Dollar Obama Library Owes The Subcontractors Millions October 18, 2026California Won’t Obey Federal Law on the 20,000 Noncitizen Voter Registrants October 18, 2026President Macron’s Awful Speech About the Mostly Peaceful Protests October 18, 2026Abdul El Sayed’s Sister-in-Law Was on a Terror Watch List October 18, 2026The Burning of France in Real Time: Limoges Falls October 18, 2026Just the Facts, Ma’am: a Database Including Owners of $1 Trump Hats October 18, 2026 Stay Connected for Exclusive News